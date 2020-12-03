Fidelity and Vumacam to roll out street cameras across Gauteng

Fidelity announced it has expanded its partnership with Vumcam to roll out an extensive surveillance camera system across Gauteng.

Vumacam cameras are connected via the Vumacam network and monitor streets across the province to aid in security and crime prevention.

“Vumacam cameras are fibre-connected to Vumacam’s advanced Teraco Tier-4 datacentre and the feed is streamed in real-time to the Fidelity command and control centre where it is stored securely for 30 days,” said Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann.

“The Vumacam infrastructure ensures world-class technology and data privacy which allows us to manage footage responsibly and better integrate analytics on flagged crime incidents across all Vumacam cameras nationally.”

“We believe that Vumacam’s infrastructure and technology will enable Fidelity to deliver an optimal service to our customers,” he said.

The two companies have already partnered to roll out Vumacam smart cameras across various suburbs in the south of Johannesburg earlier this year.

The initial project saw the Bassonia, Glenvista, Mulbarton, and Glenanda areas benefit from 27 strategically-positioned poles with 27 License Plate recognition (LPR) cameras and 54 overview cameras.

“By the end of December we will have rolled out 1,400 LPR’s across Gauteng,” Bartmann said.

Addressing crime spike

Bartmann said the expanded partnership is part of a contracted solution to residential communities and commercial customers – including businesses, smallholdings, estates and shopping malls.

The increased coverage will support Fidelity’s broader crime prevention efforts, with the company noting an increase in crime as the catalyst for many customers becoming more interested in security solutions.

“The increase in crime has prompted many residents to take a more proactive stance regarding their local security requirements,” Bartmann said.

“They believe there is a need to look to solutions that coordinate law enforcement and private security company solutions to effectively deal with criminal activity in their areas of residence.”

“The same applies to many of our commercial customers,” he said.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock said the company is excited about the expanded partnership with Fidelity.

“Crime-fighting needs to be done in an organised and collaborative manner and linking the largest public space CCTV network with the largest security fleet in the country will certainly make a big impact on crime,” he said.

“We appreciate that crime is a concern for all South Africans and this solution adds an additional layer to the security ecosystem, allowing for more efficient, proactive monitoring and optimal response protocols.”

Now read: Parliament passes Cybercrimes Bill