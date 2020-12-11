SABC confirms that its website was hacked

The SABC has confirmed that its website was hacked and said it is working to resolve the issue.

In response to queries sent by MyBroadband, acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo confirmed that the public broadcaster’s TV Licence website had been compromised.

“The SABC is aware of this matter and our Media and Technology Infrastructure department is attending to it,” Seapolelo said.

This follows after MyBroadband reported yesterday that the SABC TV Licence and SABC websites had been compromised and were redirecting users to phishing websites.

Upon visiting either website a pop-up appears in the bottom-right corner of the screen inciting visitors to click on it with either a false news story or an offer to earn or win money quickly.

Clicking anywhere upon visiting the website when the pop-up is active will redirect you to one of many phishing websites designed to trick South Africans into parting with their private information.

SABC working to resolve the problem

The SABC confirmed that its TV Licence website had been hacked, although in its statement it referred to a URL that, according to the WayBack Machine, has not been active since 2016.

It should be noted that the affected domains are “sabc.co.za” and “tvlic.co.za”.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is aware of its TV license website, www.tvlicences.co.za being hacked,” the public broadcaster said.

“This problem has been prioritised and being dealt with the urgency it deserves by the Corporation’s Media and Technology Infrastructure division.”

The SABC further asked members of the public to refrain from entering any personal information on the TV Licence website.

“The SABC would like to appeal to the public not to leave their personal details on the website until this matter is resolved,” it said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

It is currently unclear whether the security compromise has been resolved.

Videos sent to MyBroadband by JHNet Web Development CEO Beni Angel detail the security issue on both websites.

These are shown below.

SABC Website hacked

SABC TV Licence Website hacked