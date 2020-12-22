What’s Next in Security – In conversation with Troy Hunt

Troy Hunt is a world-renowned security expert and the creator of Have I Been Pwned?, a data breach notification service.

Hunt also currently serves as a Microsoft Regional Director and Most Valued Professional specialising in online security and cloud development.

Having previously worked for Pfizer, where he was responsible for the application architecture in the Asia Pacific region, Hunt gained valuable exposure to all aspects of technology.

Hunt is also a Pluralsight author of courses on cybersecurity and other technologies, and he is a very popular speaker at conferences around the world where he also runs workshops on how to build more secure software within organisations.

In this What’s Next in Security episode, Hunt shares his views on the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on cybersecurity.

Hunt also touches on the changes he has seen in the types of data breaches and cyber-attacks since countries moved into lockdowns and gives his view on the biggest cyber threats that concern him the most.

He gives valuable advice on the best way to protect yourself from becoming a victim after a data breach and explains how he protects himself as well.

The full interview with Troy Hunt is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.