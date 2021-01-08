New data breach exposes Mirror Trading International’s top earners

Details of the top earners in Mirror Trading International (MTI) have been exposed in a new data breach.

A group or individual identifying themselves as “Anonymous” has taken credit for leaking the data.

Unlike the original “MTILeaks” that were published on the dark web in September, this new cache of data is published on the open Internet using Github’s web hosting functionality (mtileaks.github.io).

This leak also only appears to include information about the top 200 earners in MTI, though it is possible to see information about the first few people each of these top earners recruited into the MTI scheme.

However, where the original MTILeaks had scraped the MTI back office portal and presented the data in its own web interface with much of the information anonymised, this new leak seems to show exactly what the MTI members portal looks like. It also doesn’t anonymise any data.

The names, addresses, contact information, and account information of each of the top 200 members of MTI is exposed.

It also has the transaction history of the MTI accounts whose information has been exposed, showing how much money they deposited and withdrew from the scheme.

According to the timestamps in the transaction histories, it appears as though the data exposed in this breach taken from the MTI members portal on 24 December 2020.

When you visit the website for this latest MTI leak, it displays the following message:

The Truth Will Set You Free…

But First It Will Piss You Off! Below you will find a list

Click on any name to uncover all.

Your ignorance is their power.

the key is spelled TXID We are Anonymous.We are Legion.We do not forgive.We do not forget.

Expect us

A screenshot showing how the MTI member portal has been exposed in this breach is embedded below. In accordance with South African privacy laws, names and bitcoin wallet balances have been redacted.

