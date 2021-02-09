Watch out for thieves stealing outdoor alarm beams

Fidelity ADT has warned clients of a new favourite target for theft – outdoor beams for alarm systems.

“Criminals often target outdoor detection beams, not only to make it easier for them to break into your home later but also as a means to sell them for some extra cash,” Fidelity ADT district manager for Pretoria Leon Muller said.

“Criminals know that a lot of homeowners do not activate their outdoor beams when they are home. This makes them easy pickings.”

Muller said that over the weekend of 6-7 February and into the following week, they have seen numerous reports from homeowners in Centurion that their outdoor detection beams have been stolen.

“We are urging all our customers to safeguard your outdoor detection beams, to keep you safer,” Muller said.

“These outdoor beams act as an early warning detection system and offer valuable time to security companies responding to your emergency.”

Muller offered the following tips for residents in light of the increasing trend of outdoor beam theft:

Always arm your alarm, and especially your outdoor beams when you are at home

Make sure to test your alarm and beams regularly to pick up if any of them are faulty

Report stolen beams or other small items to the police

Make sure to keep yourself safe by using your alarm all the time

If you have outdoor pets, or if something is setting off your alarm beams frequently make sure to check what is causing the issue. It could be a tree blowing in the wind or rodents and insects.

