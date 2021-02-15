What’s Next in Security – In conversation with Phakamo Tech

Phakamo Tech is a fast-emerging South African cybersecurity company which offers a full set of governance, risk, compliance, cybersecurity, and Microsoft Cloud services.

The company offers consulting, planning, implementation, and cyber incident response across all of the aforementioned areas, and was recognised by Microsoft as its Top Emerging Partner for 2020.

Phakamo Tech aims to identify and close cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance gaps in their clients’ organizations so that these clients can focus on their core business operations and growth.

In this interview, Aki Anastasiou talks to the Phakamo Tech Chief Executive Officer, Lucas Ledwaba, and the Director of Strategic New Business Development and Partnerships, Kabelo Sekele.

Ledwaba shares insight into the critical considerations companies face if they wish to mitigate cyber risks and explains how organisations should respond if they currently lack sufficient cybersecurity and governance capabilities.

Ledwaba also explains which tools are available for organisations looking to implement data policies and a data governance strategy so that they can minimize the risk of data breaches.

Sekele discusses the impact COVID-19 has had on the fourth industrial revolution and explains how the pandemic has increased the magnitude of cybersecurity threats faced by organisations.

He also expands on how costly cybersecurity and compliance solutions can be for companies of all sizes.

The full interview with Lucas Ledwaba and Kabelo Sekele is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.