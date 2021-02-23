What’s Next in Security – In conversation with Stefan van de Giessen

Stefan Van De Giessen is a cybersecurity expert and the General Manager of Cyber Security at value-added distributor Networks Unlimited Africa.

Van De Giessen joined Networks Unlimited in 2015 as a Product Manager for Fortinet and Centrify.

Before being appointed to his current role, Van De Giessen also worked as the Business Unit Manager of Fortinet at Networks Unlimited.

Van De Giessen also previously worked as a Product Manager and a Retail Channel Executive at Microsoft.

In this What’s Next in Security interview, Van De Giessen explains how The Broken Window Theory applies to Cyber Security and why companies need to adopt a “broken window” attitude when reviewing their cybersecurity posture.

He also discusses why it is crucial to establish and maintain the cybersecurity fundamentals to ensure your environment does not fall into disrepair and become an appealing target to cybercriminals.

Van De Giessen also shares some insight into how attack vectors have changed as more people work from home and how organisations can secure their networks to stay safe.

The full interview with Stefan Van De Giessen is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.