Altron acquires Lawtrust for R245 million

JSE-listed Altron has acquired digital signatures services company Lawtrust from Etion for R245 million, subject to Competition Commission approval.

Lawtrust was founded in 2006 and has grown to become the leader in identity-based security in Africa.

It offers a wide range of security services, including digital trust services and cyber information security solutions.

It currently offers services to clients across most industries, including telecommunications, financial-services, and industrial companies.

Lawtrust has over 500 customers in the private and public sectors and is considered one of the leading cyber and information security companies in South Africa.

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati said the Lawtrust acquisition complements its Ubusha Technologies identity management division.

“Ubusha formed the foundation of Altron Security. It has proven to be a great acquisition as customers accelerated their digital transformation due to Covid-19,” said Nyati.

“The acquisition of Lawtrust positions Altron Security as a one stop shop for all that is digital and information security.”