In conversation with Fortinet director of information security – Joe Robertson

Joe Robertson is the director of information security and EMEA CISO at Fortinet where he advises major business and service-provider executive committees on digital transformation strategies.

Robertson began his career as an account executive for Mountain Bell and went on to occupy technical, marketing, management, and executive positions for industry giants like IBM, Juniper Networks, Dimension Data, Nortel, and Bay Networks.

With over four decades of experience in security and networking, he has led operations teams, field teams, and served on the board of directors of a cybersecurity start-up.

In this discussion, Robertson addresses the value of securing connectivity solutions and why it is a necessary foundation for digital transformation.

He talks about the biggest challenge most companies face when it comes to connectivity solutions, as well as the key elements that should be included in any connectivity solution.

Robertson outlines the products and services that Fortinet provides to ensure safe connectivity solutions and offers recommendations for companies looking to improve their security.

The full interview with Joe Robertson is embedded below.