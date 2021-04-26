In conversation with Nexio cybersecurity experts Brett Orwin and Guy Shannon

Nexio is a trusted IT services provider that helps businesses to modernise their environments and adopt new technologies.

They are experts in solving legacy and business challenges by streamlining and transforming the IT portfolios of their clients.

Nexio offers a variety of solutions to meet the needs of companies at every stage of their digital transformation journeys. They help these companies integrate services, technologies, and tools to achieve their innovation and growth goals.

In the interview below, Aki Anastasiou talks to two cyber security experts from Nexio South Africa, Brett Orwin and Guy Shannon, about how SMEs are being breached and why cybersecurity solutions for SMEs are often too complex, resource-inefficient, and costly.

Brett Orwin is the EHOD: Network and Collaboration at Nexio South Africa and has more than 30 years’ experience in the telecommunications and information technology industries.

Orwin provides insight into how SMEs can stay secure and how their network policies should be managed.

He also explains how Nexio South Africa can provide an ideal security solution to SMEs through their partnership with Cisco.

Guy Shannon is the Cyber Security Operations Lead at Nexio South Africa and an experienced cyber security warrior.

Shannon explains what is meant by a security posture and details how you can keep the data and devices of everyone in your business secure – regardless of their location.

He also discusses the differences in security risks between a corporate-provided device and a personal device.

The full interview with Brett Orwin and Guy Shannon is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.