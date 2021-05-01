Virgin Active South Africa hit by cyber-attack

Virgin Active has informed its members that “sophisticated cybercriminals” have launched a cyber-attack against the company.

The company said on Friday it became aware of a cyber-attack the day before and its security teams started working with cybersecurity experts to contain, manage, and investigate the “cyber event”.

“While we take the necessary steps to protect data, we have been targeted by sophisticated cybercriminals,” Virgin Active said.

“As a precautionary measure, we have taken all systems offline while we resolve this.”

There is currently no indication that any data has been removed from its systems, but it urged members to remain vigilant of any suspicious activity online.

“We are unsure as to the extent of the cyber-attack. We have an ongoing investigation being done by forensic experts,” Virgin Active said.

“We are working with law enforcement and have notified the Information Regulator as a precaution.”

“The security of our systems and data is a top priority for us and we are doing everything we can to rectify the situation,” Virgin Active said.

The company said it will provide any necessary further updates as soon as it is able to do so.

Virgin Active clubs will operate normally, but online workouts are not accessible. Members are also not be able to book classes or perform other tasks on the system.

Commenting on the impact on points systems to reach goals, Virgin Active said it will award members with the full 60 points for this week.

“This should be rolled out next week and points will reflect on your dashboard,” it said.

Virgin Active announcement