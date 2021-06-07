Apple will hide your online identity from spammers and online crooks

Apple has announced a series of new features aimed at providing greater online privacy across all of its devices with its new iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and MacOS Monterey operating systems.

This includes the ability for you to hide or IP address in Apple Mail and Safari from mail senders and website operators.

The company explained that mass email senders use tricks like hiding tiny images, or “invisible pixels” in their messages to allow them to track how you interact with it, like whether you have opened the email.

In addition to gaining analytics about how you interact with the email, these tricks expose your IP address to these mass email senders and potentially allow them to further track your online activity, Apple said.

Mail Privacy Protection, a new feature coming to Apple Mail, will allow you to mask your IP address so it can’t be linked to other online activity or used to determine your location.

The Safari web browser will also receive the ability to block your IP address from being exposed to tracker.

Apple said that this means trackers won’t be able to use your IP address as a unique identifier to connect your activity across websites and build a profile about you.

In addition to allowing you to hide your IP address, Apple also announced two new privacy-focused features to iCloud+, it’s paid version of iCloud. The features are called Private Relay and Hide My Email.

Privacy Relay will encrypt a device’s outgoing traffic, so no-one besides the user and the website they are interacting with can access this information. Apple said the system is designed so even it will not be able to link a user’s identity with their web traffic.

Hide My Email enables users to create random email addresses at will, which will forward mail to their personal accounts when users want to keep their email address private.

Location privacy will be enhanced by enabling users to grant an application location access only once, and having the app request access again when needed.

Apple also announced App Privacy Report, a new application that gives users an overview of which permissions they have granted to specific apps and third-party domains within the past seven days.

Users will also be able to see with whom their information can be shared by seeing which third-party domains a given app is in contact with.

Another major feature Apple announced as one of its privacy enhancement is allowing Siri to perform many speech recognition tasks offline.

Not only will this make Siri faster, it will also minimise unwanted audio recording. Requests such as launching apps, setting timers and alarms, changing settings, and controlling music will all be processed offline, stated Apple.

Apple said that these new security features will be rolled as a software update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS Monterey, and iCloud.

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS Monterey are scheduled to launch between early September and November 2021.