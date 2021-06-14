Alarming security flaws found in Samsung pre-installed apps

An analysis of pre-installed apps on Samsung devices has revealed multiple security bugs which could have been exploited by attackers to spy on users and steal their data.

The vulnerabilities were uncovered by mobile security company Oversecured and first reported by Hacker News.

Oversecured spent two weeks looking for gaps in the security of these apps and discovered seven dangerous vulnerabilities.

The bugs could have resulted in significant privacy violations, with hackers able to access sensitive communication on the users’ devices.

“The impact of these bugs could have allowed an attacker to access and edit the victim’s contacts, calls, SMS/MMS, install arbitrary apps with device administrator rights, or read and write arbitrary files on behalf of a system user which could change the device’s settings,” Oversecured said.

The table below shows the apps in which the vulnerabilities were discovered as well as a description of what kind of attack they allowed.