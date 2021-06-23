Complete this Performanta security survey and stand a chance to win R2,000

Leading managed security provider Performanta is running a survey focused on Microsoft’s security solutions.

If you complete the survey, you will stand a chance to win R2,000.

To qualify for this competition, all you have to do is follow these three steps:

Click on this link.

Complete the survey and fill in your contact details.

Type “Done” in this thread.

The survey investigates the progress organisations are making in transferring their workloads to the cloud, as well as their security plans relating to the cloud.

It also investigates whether organisations are implementing important security measures such as identity protection and the cloud-shared responsibility model.

Click here to complete the survey.