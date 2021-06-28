Keep these Apple gadgets away from your medical devices

Apple has published an extensive list of its products which should be kept clear of medical devices like pacemakers and defibrillators.
Included in the list are iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and even the Pro Display XDR monitor.
Some of these devices employ magnets in their lids, power connectors, or internal hardware.
The company warned that under certain conditions the electromagnetic fields created by their operation might interfere with the sensors in implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.
“To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device,” the company cautioned.
During typical use, it advised a distance of 15cm away from medical devices, or 30cm away if the Apple device was being charged wirelessly.
“If you suspect that your Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using your Apple product,” Apple warned.
For more specific guidelines, the comapny recommended that users consult their doctor and device manufacturer.
iPhone 12 issues
The list’s publication comes after doctors warned that the iPhone 12 – with its MagSafe technology – used stronger magnets, which they found could disrupt the operation of a Medtronic implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).
ICDs are used for the management of malignant ventricular arrhythmias in patients with high-risk cardiac conditions. Put simply, they can detect and stop abnormal heartbeats through electrical pulses.
It should be noted that Apple is not the only tech manufacturer that uses magnets in its products, but appears to be one of the first to have acknowledged that some of its gadgets can cause problems.
Below is the full list of products Apple recommended users must keep a safe distance from their medical devices.
Apple added that its other products that also contain magnets were unlikely to interfere with medical devices.
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
