What’s Next – In discussion with Guy Golan and Paul Green

In this What’s Next episode, Aki Anastasiou talks to security experts Guy Golan, the CEO and co-founder of the Performanta Group, and Paul Green, the Services Director at Identity Experts.

Golan leads the culture, vision, strategy, and global expansion for the Performanta Group, pioneering modern cybersecurity solutions to organisations worldwide.

As the founder and Services Director at Identity Experts, Green is responsible for driving Identity Experts as an agile, customer-focused, Microsoft specialist.

He has also established Identity Experts as one of Microsoft’s key go-to partners for enterprise mobility and security solutions.

In this interview, Golan and Green discuss the acquisition of Identity Experts by the Performanta Group and how the acquisition allows Performanta to extend its security capabilities across the Microsoft portfolio.

They also share how Performanta Group deals with issues around cyber defence and how they are moving forward as a business by offering in-house Microsoft security capabilities.

Golan and Green give their insight into the current state of cybersecurity around the world and provide advice for businesses on how to protect themselves.

The full interview with Golan and Green is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.