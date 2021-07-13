Photos show extreme measures to protect batteries from South African criminals

South Africa’s biggest mobile network operators have resorted to tough physical protective measures and elaborate tactical security interventions to fight the scourge of battery and copper theft at their mobile towers.

With load-shedding being a reality over the last few years, network operators have had to ensure their equipment is able to stay online during outages.

Without power, the towers cannot provide connectivity, which leads to frustration among mobile customers who have limited or no access to the Internet, and are unable to make calls during emergencies.

One form of intervention to provide backup power is the use of fuel-based generators, but refuelling these can come at a big cost and present logistical challenges. They are also very loud and can disturb neighbourhoods.

The other measure is backup battery storage, in the form of lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries, which can be charged when power is available and discharge during load-shedding.

Unfortunately, these batteries and generators, in addition to the other expensive equipment used at mobile towers, are a prime target for thieves.

South Africa’s largest mobile operator, Vodacom, told MyBroadband that incidents of base station vandalism have gotten significantly worse over the last few years.

“This is because this crime is being perpetrated by organised syndicates who are always finding new ways to commit it,” said spokesperson Byron Kennedy.

MTN said that each battery unit costs a minimum of R28,000. Add to this that they are designed to be portable, and it’s easy to understand their allure to thieves.

The batteries are in high demand and are often resold by thieves to supply power or backup power at homes or businesses suffering under load-shedding.

Telkom said that in some cases, the batteries are smuggled out of South Africa and sold to other African countries.

MTN warned that using these stolen batteries for household purposes was dangerous because they operated at high voltages.

Kennedy said Vodacom has ramped up its fight against mobile tower vandalism to ensure the perpetrators are caught and prosecuted.

Its measures include applying a combination of epoxy and glass around a battery’s housing to prevent criminals from cutting through the battery housing with tools such as grinders.

In addition, it has cemented batteries in vaults and installed concrete cubes to house them.

Kennedy also said the local mobile network industry has transitioned to using batteries with mechanisms that let operators disable them if they are removed from towers.

“This means the batteries we use today are significantly less useful for thieves,” he stated.

These measures, coupled with collaboration with law enforcement, security companies, and communities, have resulted in a decline in incidents.

“On average, Vodacom records 700 incidents of battery theft and base station vandalism per month. This is slightly down from what we saw in the previous year.”

The operator called on the community to report site vandalism on its toll-free number 082 241 9952 or to call the police on 10111.

Vodacom has also replaced standby generators in areas prone to diesel theft and vandalism with hydrogen fuel cells.

Given that they have little application in South Africa at the moment, and that the hydrogen needed to refuel them is not readily available, they are less susceptible to theft.

Vodacom is not deploying new fuel cells at the moment, though, largely due to the high cost.

Below are photos of some of the protective measures Vodacom uses for batteries installed at its mobile towers.

MTN has taken a similar approach with its optimisation and resilience programme on backup power and security, which was launched last year.

In addition to cementing and hardening of battery storage, MTN has placed cement and heavy steel safehouse carriages around its batteries.

It has also hired private security company Bidvest and installed CCTV cameras to monitor activity at sites.

MTN said these measures have proven to be very successful, with around 50% fewer incidents.

“When you compare incidents between January 2020 and May 2020 we recorded almost 4,000 incidents. This year, for the same period, the number went down to less than 2,000 incidents.”

Telkom said to ensure maximum impact of its tactical steps against battery theft, it could only share information at a high level.

“Telkom follows a multi-pronged approach to make theft and vandalism much harder for criminals, and to improve our chances of apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators.”

Aside from collaboration with law enforcement and increasing its investigation capacity, it has improved the security of its infrastructure — including batteries — through increased armed response interventions, strengthened cabinets, cladding solutions, and electronic access controls and detection systems.

As a result, it said it has recorded a decrease in incidents over the last four months.

Rain said it now provided 50% of its 5G sites with backup power and is rolling this out to more towers.

However, the company declined to comment on the measures it is using to prevent battery theft, saying it is a sensitive security matter.