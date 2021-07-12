South Africa is burning — Shocking videos of rampant looting and violence

Social media in South Africa has been flooded with shocking videos and photos of violent scenes and rampant looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The unrest comes in the wake of Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment for contempt of court at the Estcourt Correctional Facility last week Wednesday.
The former president’s family members and supporters have called on people to shut down the country in a bid to secure his freedom.
They have claimed that Zuma was unfairly treated and sentenced to prison without trial.
Under the guise of the #FreeZuma campaign, rioters have burnt down trucks, blocked roads, and raided shopping malls.
The SA Police have said that 219 people had been arrested in the country for looting-related crimes by 8:30 on Monday morning, while 7 deaths have been linked to the violence.
Most of the arrests were made in the hotspot of KwaZulu-Natal, where protests initially started with the blocking of major roads and highways last week.
There have also been sporadic incidents in parts of Gauteng, including Hillbrow, Jeppestown, and Vosloorus.
Among the most shocking scenes is video footage showing the Brookside mall in Pietermaritzburg on fire. The fire was reportedly caused by looters who had set the building alight.
And burning malls down in Pietermaritzburg is taking away jobs! Please bring in the army ! pic.twitter.com/JKtCgUph8G
— Sirgren Naidoo (@SirgrenN) July 12, 2021
#ShutdownSA Looting continues at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg. The capital city of KwaZulu-Natal is on fire as violent protests continue. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/hwkli5RQPX
— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 12, 2021
In another video posted to Twitter, looters are shown making off with TV sets and other electronic appliances, with one group even using a forklift to transport their loot.
Durban needs reinforcements as there is no visible policing currently with wide scale looting #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/q6rWmvOb20
— Abdul Sacoor (@als2010) July 12, 2021
The situation is even derailing KwaZulu-Natal’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts, with pharmacy group Dis-Chem closing its outlets in the province.
“Due to the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, Dis-Chem Pharmacies, Dis-Chem Vaccination Sites and Dis-Chem Drive Through Testing Stations in the area will be closed today,” the company said in a statement this morning.
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on Monday afternoon that it has begun pre-deployment procedures to help law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
This is in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints), the SANDF said.
Below are more of the videos and photos posted on social media of violent scenes across South Africa from last week and this morning.
Springfield shopping centre
Springfield shopping center in Durban was looted including the Makro #ShutdownSA #ShutdownKZN #ScrollaAfricaNews pic.twitter.com/QZWmvcooZQ
— Scrolla Africa (@ScrollaAfrica) July 12, 2021
Shots fired during night’s looting
South Africa is officially Ungovernable it’s Burning #FreeZumaNow The struggle continues Aluta ✊🏽 #KZNshutdown#ShutdownSA #GautengShutdown pic.twitter.com/VzSaNcmRxY
— 📀📀#iPartyKabani 🕺💃 (@SBzo69) July 11, 2021
Looting at Umlazi Mega City Mall
Strike or theft???#ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/kBiDfJlHU6
— Pk 🇿🇦 (@Molo_pee) July 12, 2021
Westmead Cash & Carry
Protesters currently looting Westmead Cash and Carry in Pinetown Kwazulu-Natal is being targeted by protesters.#KZNshutdown #FreeJacobZuma #FreeZumaNow #shutdownkzn #ShutdownSA #FreeJacobZumaNow pic.twitter.com/6Zt4LMGA12
— Jovaza (@Jovazablog) July 12, 2021
Dunlop Tyres Durban
Dunlop Tyres Durban #Unrest pic.twitter.com/V8G64cBaU4
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2021
Letsoho shopping centre in Katlehong
[HAPPENING NOW]#JHBSHUTDOWN
Looting continues at a Mall in Katlehong.#JHBViolence#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/Sq5qjuImml
— Chriselda ‘Babes We Ndaba’ Lewis (@Chriseldalewis) July 12, 2021
Hammersdale looting
Hammersdale KZN. #unrest Looting pic.twitter.com/jME8Nzd0xR
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2021
Street scenes after looting
Imagine businesses that were struggling to cope with the hard economy caused by #Covid_19 have been looted now by pro Zuma protest. #ShutdownSA #ShutdownKZN #ShutDownGauteng #level5 pic.twitter.com/OxRx3iK41D
— Hassan Abdullahi Aalim (@Hamaalin) July 11, 2021
Car engines and wheels stripped at Toyota dealership in Durban South
KZN #Unrest pic.twitter.com/cjyk05Qpf8
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2021
Private security helicopter used to stop looters at Makro store
ICYMI 🔴
Protesters take the action to Makro #ShutdownKZN #ShutdownSA pic.twitter.com/DfVBD9sB0Y
— The Insight Factor (@insightfactor) July 12, 2021
Owners defending stores in Verulam
Verulam KZN. #Unrest pic.twitter.com/u3Skraf2ce
— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2021
Looters arrested at Makro store
LOOTING SUCCESS : MAKRO PMB. SECURITY COMPANY BRINGS ORDER & NAILS LOOTERS pic.twitter.com/fd4VAYmLqZ
— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) July 12, 2021
Arrests in Katlehong
Some arrest have been made#KZNProtests #SAShutdown #ShutdownSA ramaphosa Zuma Durban Zulu ntsiki SANDF pic.twitter.com/ymcnKZ4ANB
— customhouse (@topprintza) July 12, 2021
Arrests at Gold Spot shopping centre in Vosloorus
#FreeZuma four suspects arrested while looting shops at Gold Spot shopping cenre in Vosloorus. The suspects were travelling in a white bakkie which has been confiscated by the police (@ntwaagae) pic.twitter.com/hBmJfEKGpt
— Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 12, 2021
