Former security agency members linked to Zuma allegedly behind riots – sources

Former senior security agency and ANC members aligned with Jacob Zuma have allegedly instigated the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Citing sources in the intelligence community, ENCA’s Barry Bateman said these former agency members used intelligence networks to spark the riots.

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo confirmed that this is a line of investigation related to the riots.

“We have received such information as the State Security Agency and are investing it. We are working through it,” Dlodlo said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele added that the security cluster is looking at ten to twelve people who were fuelling the riots through social media.

Commenting on the continued unrest, Dlodlo said they had done a good job at preventing the riots and looting from spreading.

She said the reason why there is no looting in provinces other than Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is because of their work.

“The intelligence has always been there. We have been providing information through crime intelligence and the State Security Agency,” she said.

Dlodlo added that they received information and passed it on to the police, but they “cannot be everywhere at the same time”.

Ayanda Dlodlo interview

