Rioters lose steam

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has issued a statement saying that the violence and looting that has gripped the country for the past week seems to have calmed down.

“Operation Prosper is underway in various parts of the Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal to put down violent tendencies of looting and property destruction,” the defence force stated.

“Alexandra township is currently reeling from recent incidents of looting that left the Pan African Mall completely gutted.”

The SANDF said that there were fears the situation may spill over to the nearby shopping centres.

“Members from 21 SA Infantry Battalion moved in swiftly at Alex Mall to assist security personnel in an attempt to push back against the looters,’ said the SANDF

“The show of force from the military not only discouraged chancers but ensured compliance with Covid-19 regulations, especially in public spaces.”

Launched on 12 July, Operation Prosper initially saw 2,500 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops deployed to assist police with restoring law and order in areas affected by riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

These numbers were later bolstered to 25,000 and a call-up of South Africa’s reservists — the largest deployment of the defence force since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

The unrest started with protests against the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma but soon degenerated into deadly and destructive rampages in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

South Africa’s death toll from days of riots rose to 117 last night, and authorities reported arresting almost 1,500 people.

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso said 200 malls were targeted, over 800 stores were looted, and 100 were completely burnt.

Mavuso said that the damage has amounted to R5 billion so far in the retail sector alone.

While the unrest that has laid waste to the greater Durban area and parts of Gauteng has been quelled, there are concerns over diminishing supplies of essentials such as food, fuel, and medicine in the devastated areas.

News24 reported that armed police convoys would be escorting critical supplies such as food and fuel to KwaZulu-Natal.

Oxygen supplies used to treat Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms have also been disrupted.

Doctors in Johannesburg reported that Afrox could only deliver oxygen under armed escort while there is still a threat of violence against trucks and their drivers.

There are long queues at food stores and petrol stations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as shortages have started to hit the two provinces, with people queuing for hours to get basic groceries.

Many petrol stations have run out of fuel and do not know when they will get more stock to serve their customers.

People in communities hit by looting say they are running out of essentials like bread, milk, and chronic medication.

According to News24, people queue from as early as 03:00 to get basic groceries and wait as long as eight hours to buy essentials goods, which are being strictly rationed.

The food and fuel shortages do not come as a surprise.

Experts warned of major food shortages in the wake of days of violent unrest across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as rioters upended supply chains by looting supermarkets and torching goods trucks.

“Food is going to be a problem because shops haven’t been open for three days, and many with bulk storage have been looted,” said Gavin Hudson, chief executive officer of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett Ltd, which has suspended milling and refining operations outside the city.

“I think we are going to face some food issues in KwaZulu-Natal very shortly.”

More than 35 trucks have been destroyed, with a cost to logistics firms of at least R300 million and counting, the Road Freight Association estimates.

The attacks on trucks led to the closing of the N3 — a key highway between Durban and Johannesburg — cutting off the flow of food and other essential goods from the country’s biggest port to its most populous city.

Citrus farmers are in mid-export season and cannot harvest and transport their produce, said Christo van der Rheede, executive director of Agri SA.

Sugarcane fields have been razed and livestock stolen, and commitments on exports that bring in crucial foreign exchange and support jobs may not be met, he said.

“South Africans are very fortunate to receive fresh fruit, fresh meat, fresh vegetables on a daily basis,” he said.

“If these supply chains are disrupted, there won’t be fresh produce in stores, and people will have to rely on frozen supplies. But what do we do if we run out of that as well?”

