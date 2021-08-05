Big changes for Facebook privacy and security settings

Facebook privacy settings are being scattered across different menus to restructure the interface in its smartphone apps.

“Our research shows that using more specific and descriptive names makes settings easier to find,” Facebook said in a blog post announcing the change.

“That’s why we’ve unbundled the Privacy Settings category and moved the settings previously contained within it into other categories.”

As a replacement to its centralised privacy settings menu, Facebook said it has added a shortcut to Privacy Checkup at the top of the Settings landing page.

This is “to more easily guide you through important privacy and security settings on Facebook,” the company stated.

The move to scatter privacy settings across several menus in Facebook’s apps comes after the company specifically centralised them in 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook said it is changing the layout of its settings menu to make its tools easier to find.

“We’ve streamlined the layout while keeping all the previous settings,” Facebook said.

“Whether it’s managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn’t have to think too hard about where to start.”

The company said it reduced the number of categories and renamed them to better match people’s mental models.

Settings are grouped into six broad categories: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.

“We’ve also relocated several standalone settings so that they live alongside related settings,” said Facebook.

For example, the News Feed setting, which previously lived in its own small category, now lives under Preferences grouped with similar settings.

“We’ve also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don’t know the exact name or location of the setting you’re looking for,” said Facebook.

The Facebook Settings redesign has started rolling out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.