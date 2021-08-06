Spam Olympics — these are the countries responsible for the clogging your inbox

Kaspersky Lab’s Securelist has released its Spam and Phishing Report for the second quarter of 2021 and found that email spam is on the rise.

“After a prolonged decline, the share of spam in global mail traffic began to grow again in Q2 2021, averaging 46.56%,” Securelist stated.

This is a 0.89 percentage point increase compared to the previous reporting period.

An analysis of the data showed that after spam traffic troughed in March (45.10%), the share of spam in global mail traffic rose slightly in April (45.29%), with further jumps in May (46.35%) and June (48.03%).

Securelist noted that this quarter’s spam statistics are comparable to those of Q4 2020.

The top ten biggest spam-source countries remained virtually unchanged from the first quarter.

Russia is still in first place, with its share increasing by 3.6 percentage points, followed by Germany and the US, whose contribution to the global flow of spam decreased slightly.

China remains in the fourth position.

The Netherlands, France, and Spain held on to fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively.

Only the last three positions in the top ten experienced a slight reshuffle — Poland dropped out of the ranking, falling to 11th place, while Japan moved up to eighth.

Brazil remained in ninth spot, while India claimed tenth place.

In summary, the top 10 biggest spam-source countries are:

Russia — 26.07% Germany — 13.97% United States — 11.24% China — 7.78% The Netherlands — 4.52% France — 3.48% Spain — 2.98% Japan — 2.53% Brazil — 2.27% India — 1.7%

Kaspersky reported that its Mail Anti-Virus blocked 34,224,215 malicious attachments in the second quarter of 2021 — almost 4 million fewer than in the first three months of 2021.

Peak malicious activity came in June, when Kaspersky’s systems blocked more than 12 million attachments, while May was the quietest with only 10.4 million.

Trojans from the Badun family were the most common malicious attachments in spam this quarter.

“These malicious programs, disguised as electronic documents, are often distributed in archives,” Securelist stated.

In contrast, Agesla Trojans, which specialise in stealing credentials, dropped to second place.

The Taskun family, which exploits Windows Task Scheduler, came third. Securelist noted that these Trojans, like Badun, are gaining popularity.

Spain was the country that seemed to be most targeted by malicious attachments in email, followed by Italy, Germany, and Russia.

The top 10 countries most targeted by malicious spam attachments during Q2 2021 were:

Spain — 9.28% Italy — 6.38% Russia — 5.82% UAE — 5.36% Germany — 5.26% Vietnam — 4.71% Mexico — 4.23% Turkey — 3.43% Brazil — 2.91%

In terms of phishing, Securelist said that there were no surprises in the second quarter.

“The Anti-Phishing system detected and blocked 50,398,193 attempted redirects, with only 3.87% of our users encountering such phishing links,” Securelist stated.

