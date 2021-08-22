Spy chief reveals easy way to create strong passwords

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in the United Kingdom said using three random words is a good way to create a strong, unique password that is easy to remember.

The “three random words” policy from the NCSC advises people not to use words that can be guessed, like your pet’s name.

If a password policy requires you to include numbers and symbols, you can add them at the beginning or end. For example, “RedPantsTree4!”

NCSC technical director Dr Ian Levy said traditional password advice telling people to remember multiple complex passwords is simply daft.

He said the three random words approach is superior because they create passwords that are both strong and easier to remember.

“By following this advice, people will be much less vulnerable to cybercriminals,” said Levy.

He further encouraged people to think about the passwords they use on their important accounts and consider a password manager.

A key reason for using three random words is to create a password that is easy to remember and strong enough to keep online accounts secure.

Other reasons for choosing the three random words approach are:

Length – Passwords made from multiple words will be longer than passwords made from a single word.

– Passwords made from multiple words will be longer than passwords made from a single word. Impact – Three random words contain all the essential information in the title and can be quickly explained.

– Three random words contain all the essential information in the title and can be quickly explained. Novelty – A password containing multiple words encourages a range of passwords that have not previously been considered.

– A password containing multiple words encourages a range of passwords that have not previously been considered. Usability – It’s easier for users to enter a three random word password than one which contains a complex range of characters.

Now read: South Africans warned to change banking passwords after data breach