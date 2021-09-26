Absa launches facial recognition

Absa has launched facial recognition in its Android and iOS apps, allowing clients to authenticate certain transactions by scanning their faces.

The bank notified clients of the new feature with a pop-up message that appears when you sign in to your Internet banking profile.

“Absa ID Facial Biometrics will be available when creating or resetting your password and PIN for Digital Banking,” the bank stated.

It promised that upgrading is simple and that the system is designed to assist in preventing fraud.

“The technology is highly advanced and performs a live check to ensure that the face it is scanning is, indeed, live,” said Christine Wu, the head of customer value management for Absa’s retail and business banking divisions.

“Now, customers no longer need to remember a string of logon credentials nor visit a branch when linking devices or when opening new accounts,” Wu said.

“With this feature, Absa is expecting to see an uptake of its digital channels, reduction in fraud incidents and a reduction in overall call centre and branch traffic.”

Wu said that facial recognition system lets users:

Link their mobile device

Change a mobile device

Make immediate payments in real-time, without having to wait the standard 90 minutes

Change their digital PIN and password

Absa said that if you are currently verifying transactions using any other method, you will be required to use its mobile banking app.

If you are already using the app to verify transactions, you will be prompted to switch to Absa ID Facial Biometrics from the app.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Now read: Viceroy slapped with R50 million fine over misleading Capitec report