Microsoft accounts don’t need passwords anymore

Microsoft has announced it will no longer require users to have passwords to secure their accounts.

In a post on its account management page, the company said, “going passwordless was the next generation of account security”.

In the coming weeks, Microsoft will be rolling out a feature that will let all of its personal account customers remove their passwords and choose from several alternative sign-in methods.

These include using the Microsoft Authenticator app, physical security keys, and biometrics, with SMS and email codes used as recovery mechanisms.

Microsoft said these methods were more secure than traditional passwords.

“Passwordless solutions such as Windows Hello, the Microsoft Authenticator app, SMS or Email codes, and physical security keys provide a more secure and convenient sign-in method,” Microsoft said.

“While passwords can be guessed, stolen, or phished, only you can provide fingerprint authentication, or provide the right response on your mobile at the right time.”

When turned on, users will be able to log in to services like Outlook, OneDrive, and Microsoft Family Safety, as well as the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S without requiring a password.

To remove password login from your account, you will need to download and install the Microsoft Authenticator app.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store or Microsoft’s website while using a mobile device.

Once installed, follow the steps below:

Sign in to your Microsoft Account Additional security options. Under Password-free account, select “Turn on”. Follow the prompts to verify your account. Approve the request sent to your Microsoft Authenticator app.

Microsoft said if users lost access to the Authenticator app, they could still access their account via an alternative recovery method like a text message or backup email address.

If you have two-factor authentication turned on, you will require access to both of these.

Microsoft said certain apps or older devices like Outlook 2010 and the Xbox 360 will still require app passwords.

You can also turn password access back on by going to the Passwordless account section and selecting “Turn off”.