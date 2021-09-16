Don’t let a phone thief also clean out your bank account — what to do

Opportunistic crimes are a reality in South Africa, and with an increased prevalence of mobile banking, such criminals also try to clean out a victim’s bank account after stealing their smartphone.

South African Police Service reports indicate that when it comes to crimes like smash and grabs, criminals pressure their victims into revealing online banking passwords before making off with their smartphone.

Close to 41% of the South African population has a smartphone, and with the government encouraging the public to practise social distancing, online banking platforms have become extremely popular.

“This creates a situation where members of the public are increasingly becoming victims of identity fraud,” said Manie van Schalkwyk, chief executive at the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS).

Victims of these crimes should contact their banks to delink the device from the banking profile as soon as possible.

Following that, victims should change their banking password or sure phrase — the phrase that allows access to your account — and consider additional encryption on their account.

Once the account is secure, the victim should notify their mobile provider to block the stolen device’s SIM and IMEI.

“Be aware of your surroundings,” Van Schalkwyk said.

“If you are sitting in an outdoor café or restaurant know that if your phone gets stolen, the thief can make an easy get-away.”

”Finally, once you have reported the stolen device to the relevant authorities, contact the SAFPS.”

The SAFPS can offer assistance to victims of these crimes through Protective Registration and Fraud Victim Registration services.

Protective Registration is a free service protecting individuals against future identity fraud that provides an added layer of protection regardless of whether the applicant’s identity has been compromised.

Fraud Victim Registration protects applicants from associated financial implications as a result of identity theft and impersonation.

A Victim of Impersonation letter will be issued by the SAFPS, which the victim can share with future credit providers to assist in any verification processes.

