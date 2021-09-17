Telegram’s cybercrime problem

Cybercriminal activity on Telegram has increased by over 100% recently, The Financial Times reported.

This upsurge in criminal activity on the app came after a flood of users joined the messaging service following WhatsApp’s change to its privacy policy.

According to Engadget, malicious actors have used Telegram for years because it is encrypted and easy to access.

The investigation conducted by The Financial Times — in conjunction with Cyberint — found that the number of times the terms “Email:pass” and “combo” were mentioned on Telegram increased by 400% in the past year.

Cybercriminals on the app sell personal information such as credit card numbers, account passwords, and copies of passports, with some data dumps containing 300,000 to 600,000 email and password combinations.

“Its encrypted messaging service is increasingly popular among threat actors conducting fraudulent activity and selling stolen data … as it is more convenient to use than the dark web,” said Tal Samra, cyber threat analyst at Cyberint.

She also mentioned that Telegram is less likely than the dark web to be monitored by authorities.

The Financial Times informed Telegram of the cybercrime increase, which has removed the channels where the data was dumped.

According to The Financial Times report, Telegram “has a policy for removing personal data shared without consent” and an “ever growing force of professional moderators”.