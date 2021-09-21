Fake online store that scammed South Africans

A scam website that claimed to sell uncapped data SIMs in 2019 has rebranded itself as an online PC hardware and gaming tech store and stolen thousands of rand from shoppers in the past few months.

MyBroadband previously discovered that Tech Global was running a scam in which it claimed to sell SIMs with uncapped Cell C and MTN mobile data.

The site also said it offered several IT-related services, including data recovery, development and design, and search engine optimisation.

While it still claims it has these services, the site has been redesigned and now mainly fronts as an online store selling PC desktop hardware, gaming consoles, cameras, laptops, smartphones, headphones, and other tech.

The images below show screenshots of the front page of the cached version of the website from 2019, followed by its most recent façade.

Several MyBroadband forum members recently wrote that they placed orders on the site, none of which had arrived weeks later.

Many buyers said they made purchases after seeing the site’s positive rating on consumer sentiment-gauging platform Hellopeter.

At the time of publication, Tech Global had 26 5-star reviews. However, a closer look at these reviews revealed a suspicious pattern.

Almost all of the 5-star reviews were from users who had only left one review on the site.

The reviews also sounded generic, rarely referring to specific products, services, products, or experiences.

The screenshots below show some of the reviews. The last two are for different profiles with the same name.

We brought these reviews to the attention of Hellopeter, and the platform said it would verify their authenticity.

“This means that we’ve asked the reviewers to provide documentation (for example, a receipt, an email, or order confirmation) to prove their experience was genuine,” Hellopeter said.

“During the verification process, we allow the reviewers 72 hours to respond to us with the requested documentation.”

Since around the start of September, angry customers have flooded the Hellopeter page with 1-star reviews that appear to be more legitimate.

Numerous customers complained they never received their orders, and attempts to get feedback had failed.

Other factors that initially added credibility to the site was that it supported card payments, had a physical address in a business park, and provided phone numbers.

Scam sites typically don’t have card payments as the providers which offer these platforms have strict vetting processes.

In addition, there could be possible recourse for refunding customers from the accounts of the scammers.

Following the increase in negative reviews on Hellopeter in September, the site no longer accepts card purchases or EFTs to a bank account.

Instead, the only payment option is now via Bitcoin, making tracing the recipient of the funds challenging.

One MyBroadband forum member also learnt that none of the tenants at a business park in which Tech Global claimed its office was located had any knowledge of the company ever being there.

He also called the phone numbers and found none of them was working.

By the time of publication, both the physical address and phone numbers had been removed.

The site also entered temporary maintenance last week, after which it seems to have wiped users’ order histories.

The site’s FAQ claimed all orders were delivered by its courier delivery partner, The Courier Guy, and even linked to the company’s actual package tracing site.

However, Courier Guy confirmed to MyBroadband that it was not a delivery partner to Tech Global.

Below are a few tips to avoid falling victim to online shopping scam sites.