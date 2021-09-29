What’s Next — SAP’s Cameron Beveridge discusses the latest cyber security trends

Cameron Beveridge is a seasoned cybersecurity professional and the Regional Director for Southern Africa at SAP, a role he has held since January 2019.

He has 25 years of experience in technology. After joining SAP in 2007, he led SAP Africa’s largest business unit — SAP Cloud Business and Related Solutions — including Human Capital Management, SAP Hybris, SAP Ariba, SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Platform and SAP Concur.

Beveridge is an engineer by profession, and prior to joining SAP, he worked in outsourcing, consulting, and sales.

In this What’s Next episode, Beveridge explores the current cyber security trends, and the role SAP plays in data security.

Beveridge explains that the biggest weakness in cyber security is still human error and highlights the need to build a culture of security awareness.

Lastly, Beveridge discusses the impact of the shift to remote working on cyber security and the connection between data protection and cyber security.

The full interview with Cameron Beveridge is embedded below.