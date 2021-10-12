Russian hackers target high-profile Gmail accounts

Google is sending 10,000 USB security keys to users such as politicians and human rights activists which the company views to be at high risk, according to a blog post.

The tech company warned more than 14,000 users to guard them against APT28 — also known as Fancy Bear — a Russian cyber espionage group believed to be driven by military intelligence.

According to a BBC News report, Fancy Bear used an email campaign that attempted to get Gmail users to reveal their passwords.

Google is encouraging high-profile users to join its Advanced Protection Programme, which it said “brings its strongest security protections together into a holistic program that is constantly upgraded in response to emerging threats.”

Shane Huntley, director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG), took to Twitter to provide more information about the company’s response.

Firstly these warnings indicate targeting NOT compromise. If we are warning you there’s a very high chance we blocked. The increased numbers this month come from a small number of widely targeted campaigns which were blocked. — Shane Huntley (@ShaneHuntley) October 7, 2021

“TAG sent an above average batch of government-backed security warnings yesterday,” he wrote.

Following the warnings provided by Google, the company said it would be sending at-risk users — including journalists, human rights activists, and politicians — security keys to protect their accounts further.

The tech company said it is partnering with several organisations to distribute the security keys.