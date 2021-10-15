What’s Next – Mustek’s JP Gough and BlackFog’s Darren Williams discuss data exfiltration and cyber security

JP Gough is the Executive of Cloud, Software, and Solutions at Mustek, and Darren Williams is the CEO and founder of BlackFog.

Gough is an experienced software and solutions executive who has a demonstrable history of excellence in the IT industry. He has a particular passion for personal mastery.

Williams is a serial entrepreneur who has founded three technology startups over the past 20 years – two of which have since been sold to public companies.

He is responsible for the strategic direction and global expansion of BlackFog, and has pioneered data exfiltration technology for the prevention of cyber attacks across the globe.

In this What’s Next interview, Williams explains why organisations – such as Transnet and the Department of Justice – are still being caught out by cyber criminals despite a booming cyber security market.

He discusses why a new way of thinking is required to prevent data breaches and maintain data privacy, and explains why data exfiltration is central to this new strategy.

Gough then discusses Mustek’s new software and cloud business unit, which he will be leading, and explains how this will benefit Mustek resellers.

He explains why Mustek has brought BlackFog on as part of this new business unit, while Williams also explains why BlackFog signed this distribution agreement.

The pair close by discussing what the market can expect as a result of this partnership.

The full conversation between Aki Anastasiou, JP Gough, and Darren Williams is embedded below.

To learn more please email [email protected] or visit Mustek’s blog at www.mustek.co.za/ category/black-fog-awareness/