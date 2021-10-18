What’s Next – First Technology’s Ryan Ramawoothar on the latest cyber security concerns

Ryan Ramawoothar is the current Head of Software at First Technology and is an experienced business executive with 16 years in the IT Industry.

He has been with First Technology since 2017, and has spent most of his career in IT security and business management roles.

He has a strong background in SaaS platforms, Cloud Technologies, and Security, and is also highly skilled in go-to-market strategies and market shifts.

In this What’s Next interview, Ramawoothar talks about how the pandemic has forced businesses to embrace Cloud, and has accelerated the journey by 5 to 10 years.

He explains how businesses are increasingly focusing on consolidating their security efforts into a single vendor that approaches security broadly, rather than just on tools that target specific cyber security vectors.

He also discusses some of the investment areas CSOs are most focused on in order to protect their employees and data from malicious parties.

Ramawoothar then speaks about the effect of POPIA on cyber security in South Africa, as the relevant tools often converge with important POPIA data privacy controls.

He also details what we can expect from Microsoft in the coming months – including identity and identity theft as key areas of focus.

The full interview with Ryan Ramawoothar is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.