Denel munitions factory explodes into fireball

The Denel munitions plant in Macassar near Somerset West suffered its second explosion in three years on Sunday night.

Rheinmetall Denel Munitions CEO Jan-Patrick Helmsen told New24 a fire at the facility following the explosion was contained and extinguished by its internal fire department and the City of Cape Town’s fire services.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, Helmsen said, and the company was fully cooperating with police in this regard.

Several concerned Twitter users in the area reported seeing the explosion just after 23:00, while a Western Cape traffic centre camera also picked it up.

Anyone else see that insanely bright orange light from strand side? — LatelyZA (@LatelyCS) October 31, 2021

Yes, looks like it was a fire /burn at Rheinmetall Denel Munition and last time several people were killed. I hope everyone there is ok. Got these via whatsapp… pic.twitter.com/L2c1hfLUYY — Gina 🎶 Mostly Harmless (@0pinion8d) October 31, 2021

I was waking on muizenburg beach and I saw a massive explosion? Im high but not that high. It was mad bright. It looked like the fucking sun — Chad Chad Chad (@3Chads) October 31, 2021

END OF DAYS : DENEL HELDERBERG. CPT. WC. EXPLOSION AT ARMS MANUFACTURER CAPTURED BY A TRAFFIC CAMERA LAST NIGHT. NO FATALITIES ALLEGEDLY.@SAPoliceService @cci_network pic.twitter.com/aPlK5e0bez — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) November 1, 2021

Journalist Julian Jansen shared security camera footage on his Facebook page showing the explosion lighting up the night sky.

No people were hurt in the latest explosion, but the plant is expected to face even stricter scrutiny after a more disastrous blast in 2018.

In that incident, eight employees died, and several others were injured.

A probe into the explosion found the cause was a combination of human error, when excess graphite was added to manufacturing material to rework sub-lots that did not meet the required standards, and a highly complex electrostatic electricity risk.

While the employees did not follow due process, the investigators said they were very unlikely to foresee or expect to have foreseen the static electricity risk.

The second part of an official inquiry into the blast began in October.

Lawyers representing the victims’ families have written to the Department of Labour, demanding it reviews the facility’s licence and suspends RDM’s explosives licence.