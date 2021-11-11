South African fitness instructor shot dead on live Zoom call

A South African fitness instructor was reportedly shot dead in his Pretoria home during a live training session on Zoom.

Several people on Twitter claiming to be clients of Lawrence Masinge said they witnessed a man murder the trainer during the virtual class on Wednesday night.

One of them, a woman who goes by @phuti85 on Twitter, called it the “most horrific scene” ever.

Some of these witnesses reported the incident appeared to be part of a robbery. One claimed that Masinge was shot eight times by the unknown assailant, who could be seen in the video.

Virgin Active spokesperson Carla White confirmed to Netwerk24 that Masinge worked as a contractor for fitness classes at its gyms.

He was also involved in a fitness programme in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Recreation. The police are yet to respond to the incident.

Tributes to Masinge poured in on Twitter on Thursday morning.

#justiceforlawrencemasinge can I just wake up from this nightmare. My whole being is refusing to believe this about coach Lawrence. — Sama chik (@SamaChik) November 11, 2021

My client and brother passed away last night after he was short during his zoom workout session😭 #justiceforlawrencemasinge — Nkateko❤️‍🔥 (@baloyi_blessing) November 10, 2021

Our instructor Lawrence Masinge was shot an hour ago live on Zoom during our training. SA is rotten 😭😭😭😭😭 — Siphiwe Baloyi (@DIVAREEEphiwe) November 10, 2021

Screenshots of the Zoom call posted on Twitter showed a man pointing an object at Masinge, who is lying on the floor.

Several of Masinge’s clients can also be seen watching the ordeal in apparent shock.

eNCA journalist Heidi Giokos also shared a video clip showing the moment a shot goes off.

Yesterday fitness trainer #LawrenceMasingi was shot dead. He was in the middle of a zoom cardo class when a man burst in and shot him multiple times. Those part of the zoom class witnessed it all & say police arrived a while after he shooting. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/hff4euWWap — Heidi Giokos (@HeidiGiokos) November 11, 2021

The latest incident is not the first in which a crime in South Africa was caught on a live-streaming app.

In June, robbers hit the home of Twitch streamer Sterna Lewis during her usual three-hour stream of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Lewis’s stream captured the entire ordeal, during which robbers held Lewis, her boyfriend, and her two children hostage as they ransacked the house.

Fortunately, neighbours and viewers watching the stream acted quickly, and help soon arrived at their house.

The robbers fled the scene, leaving almost all of their loot behind.

The video below shows the initial moments of the robbery.