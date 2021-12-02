Security companies nail tower battery thieves

Private security companies Fidelity ADT and Bull Security caught two cellphone tower battery thieves in Pretoria on 24 November 2021.

The companies’ officers were alerted to a battery theft in progress at a Vodacom cell tower in Garsfontein, Pretoria East.

Fidelity ADT and Bull Security were the first to arrive on the scene and discovered two vehicles at the tower.

“Upon arrival, three suspects fled the scene in two different vehicles,” Fidelity explained.

Fidelity ADT and Bull Security pursued one of the vehicles, a Chevrolet bakkie, and intercepted it in Isie Smuts street.

They arrested one suspect and discovered breaking equipment, stolen tower batteries, and a stolen cellphone in the bakkie.

The two other suspects, who fled in a Toyota Etios, were chased down by the Fidelity Shopping Centre tactical team and Bull Security.

The district manager of Fidelity ADT, Leon Muller, said the suspects soon realised they had been spotted and dumped the vehicle at the back of Menlyn Maine Time Square Casino, fleeing on foot.

“After a short chase, we managed to arrest one of the suspects while the other one got away,” said Muller.

The security officers also found breaking equipment in the Etios.

Both suspects and vehicles were handed over to the Garsfontein Police station.

“Battery theft is an ongoing problem, and thanks to the co-operation of all concerned, we are working closely with the local SAPS to bring in the remaining suspect,” Fidelity ADT said.

South Africa’s mobile networks have often highlighted the prevalence of battery theft and equipment vandalism at their cell towers.

Vodacom records several hundred such cases each month, while MTN has reported it loses around 200 batteries every month.

In addition to costing the networks millions to repair or replace, it leaves customers around the impacted towers without cellular coverage during load-shedding.