Watch out for these crimes this holiday

While many law-abiding South Africans are taking a break from the hustle and bustle of their typical work routines at this time of the year, it is essential to remember that some criminals won’t be relaxing over the festive season.

The holiday period brings plenty of opportunities for all manner of crimes.

Because burglars and robbers are aware many people will be leaving their homes for an extended time, the suburbs could be a prime target.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO of private security company Fidelity ADT, recently told MyBroadband there had been an increase in house break-ins from criminals looking for fast-moving goods like jewellery and electronics.

Meanwhile, Bull Security operations manager French Jooste said his company had seen a rise in follow-home robberies. Furthermore, petty crime within residential neighbourhoods was also picking up.

Citing the Unisa School of Criminal Justice’s research into house robberies, Bartmann pointed to several trends in South African house robberies that people needed to be aware of:

Most attacks occur between 19:00 and midnight as people relax, sleep, cook or watch TV, and the security systems and beams are not activated.

Robberies can continue until 04:00.

An average of 30% of all house robbers have committed murder or won’t hesitate to commit murder.

The average age of a house robber was 19 to 26 years of age

On average, an armed robbery gang had four members.

97% of robbers were armed.

The research also revealed that robbers could monitor the home for as long as two weeks before striking.

Jooste advised homeowners to check for house markings ⁠— including objects that might appear to be rubbish ⁠— and suspicious vehicles in their street, which should be reported immediately.

In addition, newspapers or flyers lying outside could give away that you are not at home. Asking a reliable neighbour to collect them could help with this.

Bartmann said the best deterrents for house robbers were electric fences, detection beams, CCTV cameras, and pets.

Jooste and Bartmann emphasised the importance of having your home alarm system properly tested before hitting the road.

“Make sure that your alarm battery is in good working condition. If possible, make sure that you have a backup power system for your CCTV and alarm system,” said Jooste.

The backup battery helps in case load-shedding, or a power outage interrupts the flow of electricity to your security systems.

Bartmann also warned of the importance of adequately vetting staff before appointing them.

“We know traditionally that a staggering 8 out of 10 residential robberies are committed using information from domestic workers, gardeners and former employees,” Bartmann said.

“We recommend homeowners particularly use a specialist placement consultancy who can do the necessary background checks.”

While opportunistic burglars will be keen to pounce when no one is at home, the flocking of holiday-goers to tourist hotspots also creates opportunities for other types of crimes on the country’s popular roads.

Bartmann and Jooste said one of the common trends observed recently was the use of spikes or stones and other large obstructions that can cause a vehicle to crash or damage tires and create the opportunity to rob victims.

He said there’d been a surge in reports of cases like this on the N4 to the east of Pretoria.

Bartmann said awareness was the most effective defence in dealing with this crime.

“Drive carefully on these roads, especially at night, as they are often dark with few cars on the road,” he said.

He also warned to be on the lookout for large stones thrown from bridges that cross the road, advising motorists to change lanes if they notice anyone on the bridge upon their approach.

Jooste recommended that motorists who took damage from these types of items keep on driving, if possible, until they reach a filling station or well-lit area with other people around.

Bartmann also advised motorists to install a reputable vehicle-tracking device and a panic feature to alert friends, family and the authorities when help is needed.

Jooste and Bartmann further emphasised it was important not to be caught off guard at the holiday destination, where petty crimes could also be a very big problem.

“Most holidaymakers are a bit complacent, we tend to really leave all our worries behind when we are in holiday mode, but this isn’t wise when it comes to your home and personal security,” Bartmann stated.

“Criminals often watch holiday homes for easy pickings as they know people are more relaxed and often less vigilant when they are away.”

Jooste warned opportunists would take chances to steal small items out of chalets, tents, and other accommodation.

“Always make sure that your belongings are locked away when on holiday.”

Bartmann said you could also ask your security provider whether they could offer security or medical emergency services at your holiday destination.