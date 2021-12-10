Standard Bank property tool exposed home owners’ personal data

Standard Bank and Lightstone Properties have confirmed that the bank’s LookSee platform exposed the personal information of property owners in South Africa.

LookSee is one of Standard Bank’s home services platforms, which provides property valuations and trends. It uses information from Lightstone for valuation and market intelligence on properties in South Africa.

“Regrettably, the initial investigations have shown that personal information of some property owners, including individual names, identity numbers, entity registration numbers, marital status and physical addresses may have been exposed,” the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

“The personal information does not contain any banking details, cell-phone numbers or email addresses.”

The companies said the appropriate containment and risk mitigation plans were implemented, and the breach was reported to the relevant authorities, including the Information Regulator.

“Standard Bank and Lightstone are working closely together to give this investigation the support and urgency that it deserves and have implemented immediate remedial measures,” they stated.

As a precaution, the companies urged property owners to remain vigilant and employ sound security practices on all their digital platforms, including banking and social media.

They also advised customers do the following:

Keep a close eye on their bank statements, query any suspicious transactions, and subscribe to SMS notification services offered by their financial services provider.

While no banking details were exposed, it is good practice to ensure that passwords are secure — use long, unique passwords for all online accounts and implement strong authentication mechanisms such as biometrics where supported.

Do not share personal details, banking details or one-time pins (OTPs) with anyone via telephone, text messages or email.

Register with the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) for protective registration. If anyone tries to apply for banking products; with your ID, it will be declined or referred for further review.

Those property owners concerned that their property ownership details might have been compromised can contact Standard Bank’s call centre on 0860 123 000 or the Lightstone call centre on 010 001 8068.