High tech R20 million forensic war room to fight corruption in Joburg

From a fortified room in an unmarked building in the city’s CBD, Johannesburg’s army of 86 forensic investigators hope to stamp out corruption in South Africa’s economic hub.

According to the Sunday Times, Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services has investigated over 1,650 officials, with 1,042 cases handed over to the Hawks for criminal investigation.

The paper reported that of the cases they’ve investigated, around 600 are still active.

Johannesburg’s anti-corruption “war room” has been in development since March 2019 and cost R20 million, the report stated.

It is equipped with forensic systems providing real-time data on every city entity, its activities, and the officials and contractors with which it does business.

When the facility becomes operational next month, eight cyber and data analysts will root through cellphone records, CCTV footage, tender documents, financial transactions obtained through court orders, and the business records of contractors and corrupt city officials.

Joburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) head is former Hawks general Shadrack Sibiya.

A recent win for GFIS was the arrest of three suspected property hijackers allegedly part of a syndicate operating in Booysens in the south of Johannesburg.

GFIS, the SAPS Provincial Organised Crime Unit, and the JMPD Undercover Unit caught the suspects in a sting operation conducted over several months.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court… on charges of fraud, theft and trespassing,” GFIS said in a November statement.

Last year, GFIS investigated a 36-year-old woman who was arrested for stealing R100,000 worth of mechanical hard drives while impersonating a government official.

Joburg’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services was also behind the report suggesting that former mayor Herman Mashaba (then-DA, now ActionSA) poorly managed a staff insourcing project.

News24 reported that the budget rocketed from an initial R557 million to more than R1.2 billion.

The report also alleged that outsourced security staff and cleaners who were the intended beneficiaries of the process were frozen out, and the city hired people with criminal records and no qualifications in their place.

News24 quoted ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont as saying that the figures were smoke and mirrors, and a gross exaggeration.

GFIS head Shadrack Sibiya told the Sunday Times that among his main tasks was to strengthen partnerships with other law enforcement agencies to help ensure that their investigations result in prosecutions.

This includes building strong relationships with the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit, and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Lots do not want this centre to succeed,” Sibiya told the paper.

“The pushback has been immense, but the support from the administration, especially the executive mayor, is there.”

Now read: Joburg crypto mine among the most profitable in the world