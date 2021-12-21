WASPA website hacked

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association’s (WASPA) website suffered an attack on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, making it inaccessible for several hours.

Attempting to visit the website would redirect the visitors to a different domain that requested permission to display notifications.

The page itself read, “Checking your browser. To access the website, click ‘Allow'”. WASPA’s website was restored several hours later.

“The WASPA Website was down as a result of a malicious attack. However, I can confirm that no data has been compromised and the site is fully restored,” said WASPA general manager Ilonka Badenhorst.

“We have implemented enhanced security precautions including changing of passwords, updating our firewall and reenabling reCAPTCHA on the login page to ensure any further attempts are negated.”

“I can also confirm that no other services were affected,” she stated.

WASPA hosts a Do Not Contact (DNC) database, which it launched in 2020. The database allows any cellular user in South Africa to block spam from its users.

“[It] represents a virtual ‘Do Not Disturb’ service that can prevent unwanted direct marketing intrusions by SMS,” WASPA announced.

WASPA explained that its database ensures SMS-based direct marketing messages from WASPA members and their clients are only sent to mobile users who wish to receive them.

The database is updated weekly, and users can remove their number whenever they please.

You will not have to provide any personal information to be added to the database. Only the phone numbers you wish to block are required.

“Mobile content and applications developed by WASPA members have been literal lifesavers during these last few months,” Badenhorst said.

“Mobility enables more of us to stay at home and keep safe by reducing our exposure to the outside world. There are, however, mobile users who wish to safeguard their privacy when it comes to direct marketing messages and the DNC database will be especially useful to them.”

WASPA also hosts an online platform that allows cellular users to check who is sending them spam text messages.

Launched in June 2021 and dubbed the Codes Project, the platform is intended to help consumers identify the sender of unwanted SMS messages.

Badenhorst explained that unsolicited direct marketing messages are a source of frustration for South African cellular users, especially when they cannot determine from where the message came.

“Everyone who owns a cell phone has likely received unwanted messages advertising products that they do not want or need,” she said.

The Codes Project allows consumers to identify the owner of a long code or short code number and the owners of USSD codes.

“This will make it easy to identify where the SMS came from, although of course, the platform will only contain information about service providers that are registered with WASPA,” explained Badenhorst.

“If the sender is identified, consumers will have the additional peace of mind knowing that they are communicating with a reputable player that is bound by the WASPA Code of Conduct.”

According to Badenhorst, the DNC and Codes Project databases were not compromised in the attack.