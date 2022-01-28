Big privacy update for Facebook’s Messenger app

Meta’s Messenger chat app now offers full end-to-end encryption for all group chats, ensuring that the content of conversations is kept between participants.

“We know the importance of safety and privacy when it comes to communicating with the people who matter most to you,” Meta (formerly Facebook) stated in a blog post on the update.

The company stated end-to-end encryption would protect users and their data from hackers, criminals and other prying eyes.

Meta has been testing the feature with a limited set of users for several months.

To make a chat encrypted, users have to opt-in by toggling the lock icon at the top right of the display when starting a new chat.

Meta said the feature was also supported for voice and video calls.

A new notification feature alerts a participant in an end-to-end encrypted message when someone has taken a screenshot of the chat. The feature is similar to the one offered in Messenger’s Vanish mode.

Meta has rolled out several new features to end-to-end encrypted chats, including GIFs and stickers, reactions, replies to specific messages, and typing indicators.

Crime concerns

Meta previously considered making end-to-end encryption default on Messenger, but this raised red flags with regulators, who were concerned that doing so could make it easier for criminals to hide their communication from authorities.

In 2018, the New York Times reported the app was found to be responsible for nearly 12 million of 18.4 million worldwide reports of child sexual abuse material on social media.

While Meta has offered end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp for many years, that app requires users to sign up with a phone number.

This means there is at least some form of a trail for police to follow when whistleblowers become aware of criminal users.

Messenger only requires a Facebook account, which can be created using an anonymous email address with fake user details from behind a VPN.

