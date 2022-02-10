Struggling Denel’s electricity cut off

Embattled state-owned arms manufacturer Denel had another tough day at the office on Wednesday, after the electricity at one of its major facilities was cut off by the City of Tshwane.

The cutoff took place at Denel’s Lyttelton Campus in Centurion, which houses offices of Denel Land Systems, Denel Properties, MECHEM, and the SA Military Health Service.

The facility was targeted alongside several other buildings in the metro occupied by national government departments and private businesses which had failed to pay their electricity, water, or property rate accounts for more than three months.

The city said Denel had put up much resistance and intimidation before it could cut off power. It did not state how much Denel owed it.

Denel is one of the state-owned companies which the Zondo Commission of Inquiry has found suffered severely under state capture by the Guptas and their cronies.

Denel’s latest annual report revealed that it was in deep financial trouble, with debt of R3.4 billion and losses of R1.9 billion in the 2019/2020 financial year. It also recorded irregular expenditure of R3.2 billion.

In the past year, the company has struggled to pay its employees despite executives suspended for corruption continuing to receive their salaries.

In September 2021, labour union Solidarity received R4 million in outstanding salaries after obtaining a court order to seize and auction off some of Denel’s assets.

But this was only a fraction of the R636 million owed to employees at the time.

Director at African Defence Review, Darren Olivier, said the impact of the cutoff might be less severe than at other facilities because activity levels were low at the campus.

But he warned that it would still have been “pretty disastrous” if it had continued over an extended period.

On Thursday, the city tweeted that Denel had settled the account and proudly proclaimed its message was “hitting home” with defaulting customers.

Our message is hitting home and resonating with our defaulting customers. Arms maker #Denel has just settled their debt after we had disconnected their electricity yesterday. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection https://t.co/FpfDPOR2CU — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 10, 2022

Olivier emphasised that the Denel Lyttelton campus should have been handled differently from other facilities because it is a National Key Point (NKP).

“It’s all well and good to say you treat all customers the same without fear or favour, but objectively speaking, this isn’t the same type of facility as a shopping mall,” Oliver said.

Cutting electricity to the facility could have created a national security risk.

30-day public notice

While he acknowledged that NKPs should not be immune from paying municipal bills, the responsible thing the city should have done was to set a public 30-day deadline to ensure the national government was fully aware of the non-payment.

He pointed out that merely notifying Denel might not have been sufficient warning.

“My argument is that for strategic facilities like NKPs, there are more serious national security implications than cutting off a hotel, office park, or mall.”

“The thing is, as with any national security issue, there are multiple stakeholders, not all of which are in the reporting line,” Olivier stated.

“We have Denel, which is negligent, the DPE [Department of Public Enterprises], which is meant to oversee it, and the DoD [Department of Defence], which is most affected by Denel issues but has no control over it.”

He accused the city of getting stuck with tunnel vision in its “without fear or favour” messaging and neglected to recognise that the Defence Act and National Key Points Act meant certain sites required different treatment.

“Giving a reasonable public deadline would ensure those other departments and entities do have enough advance warning to intervene and avoid any interruption of services,” Olivier said.

“It doesn’t prevent the city from cutting the site off after 30 days either. Plus, it’s even better for PR [public relations],” Olivier stated.