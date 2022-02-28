Vumacam expands to Durban

Vumacam has announced that the City of eThekwini metropolitan municipality, which includes Durban, will be rolling out its surveillance technology across the region.

“It is anticipated that ultimately 2,400 public space cameras will be installed, with the first phase consisting of 115 poles going live at critical locations,” Vumacam stated.

The critical locations were identified with the collaboration of the eThekwini Municipality, Disaster Management Centre, SAPS, and the Metro Police.

“The rollout will eventually see surveillance infrastructure installed across all areas of eThekwini.”

Vumacam said that its CCTV cameras and technology have been instrumental in helping law enforcement and private security tackle crime in the City of Joburg, and more recently in Ekurhuleni and Mogale City.

“CCTV feeds will be monitored in the eThekwini Disaster Management State-of-the-art Fusion Centre which brings the public and private sector together,” Vumacam stated.

The Fusion Centre was launched as part of the Safer Cities initiative.

Private security companies that apply and complete a vetting process will also have access to the camera feeds.

Vumacam said it provides high-definition video feeds that are managed via a centralised platform from a secure data centre. This includes licence plate recognition technology.

Its camera feeds provide support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private security control rooms by alerting them to crimes in progress, or potential crime situations to monitor and investigate.

The CCTV footage is also stored in a way so it may be used for formal investigations.

Vumacam assured that all feeds and systems comply with privacy regulations.

“We hope to bring eThekwini the benefits that Gauteng communities have enjoyed, knowing that the support we offer to the police, security companies and private citizens, ensures safer cities for everyone,” said Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock.

“The more we expand the network, the larger the exponential impact on crime and the more support we can provide through collaboratively tackling crime over vast areas.”

Croock said that crime in South Africa has reached epidemic proportions.

“But the collaborative impact of technology and manpower will play a vital role in turning the tide and we look forward to engaging with municipalities across the country to assist their objectives to build safer, smarter, cities.”

Vumacam said that it would host a live online event for eThekwini citizens to find out more about Vumacam and its operations on Monday, 28 February.

The event will be held on Microsoft Teams from 18h00 to 19h30.

