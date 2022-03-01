United States put sanctions on South African-based ISIS members — here are their names

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated four Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and ISIS-Mozambique (ISIS-M) financial facilitators based in South Africa.

When individuals are designated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, their assets are blocked, and U.S. persons are prohibited from dealing with them.

OFAC said ISIS members and associates in South Africa play an increasingly central role in facilitating funds transfers from the top of the ISIS hierarchy to branches across Africa.

ISIS has recently attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations in areas where government control is limited.

ISIS branches in Africa rely on local fundraising schemes such as theft, extortion of local populations, and kidnapping for ransom, as well as financial support from the ISIS hierarchy.

The South Africa-based ISIS members have supported the transfers or served as leaders of ISIS cells in South Africa.

“Treasury is taking this action to disrupt and expose key ISIS supporters who exploit South Africa’s financial system to facilitate funding for ISIS branches and networks across Africa,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson.

“The United States is working with our African partners, including South Africa, to dismantle ISIS financial support networks on the continent.”

OFAC named the four South African-based ISIS members — Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, and Peter Charles Mbaga.

Between 2017 and 2018, Farhad Hoomer helped organize and begin the operations of a Durban, South Africa-based ISIS cell.

Hoomer, the leader of the Durban-based ISIS cell, has provided some of his known residential properties and vehicles registered in his name to sponsor the cell’s meetings and operational activities.

In his role, Hoomer claimed to have recruited and trained cell members and was in contact with members of ISIS-Democratic Republic of the Congo (ISIS-DRC) and ISIS supporters throughout South Africa.

Hoomer raised funds through kidnap-for-ransom operations and extortion of major businesses, which provided more than R1 million in revenue for his cell.

In 2018, South African authorities arrested Hoomer and his associates for their involvement in a plan to deploy improvised incendiary devices near a mosque and commercial and retail buildings.

Siraaj Miller, who leads a Cape Town-based group of ISIS supporters, has provided financial assistance to ISIS by training members to conduct robberies to raise funds for ISIS. In 2018, Miller also aided in acquiring temporary safe houses for ISIS.

Abdella Hussein Abadigga has recruited young men in South Africa and sent them to a weapons training camp.

Abadigga, who controlled two mosques in South Africa, used his position to extort money from members of the mosques.

Abadigga sent these funds via a hawala to ISIS supporters elsewhere in Africa.

Bilal al-Sudani, a U.S.-designated ISIS leader in Somalia, considered Abadigga a trusted supporter who could help the ISIS supporters in South Africa become better organized and recruit new members.

Peter Charles Mbaga facilitated funds transfers from South Africa. Mbaga sought to support ISIS-M by helping the group procure equipment from South Africa. Mbaga also sought to procure weapons from Mozambique.

“All property and interests in property of [the people listed]… that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, must be blocked and reported to OFAC,” the treasury department stated.

The sanctions further prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons.

“The prohibitions include the making or receiving of any contribution of funds, goods, or services to or for the benefit of those persons.”

