Scammers alleged to be part of an international network of swindlers has failed to get their extradition to the US thrown out of the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, reports News24.

The men are accused of being part of the “Black Axe” group of internet scammers, and are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

The accused all transferred money across an interstate wire that travelled through New Jersey, which is why the FBI is investigating these Africa-based alleged scammers.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the group had claimed the papers to be used to indict them to the US were not properly authenticated.

“After arguments were presented, the court ruled that the extradition bundles are indeed properly authenticated and admissible,” said Ntabazalila.

“The matter is remanded to 30 March 2022 for further hearing.”

How it worked

The FBI explained in its official indictment that the Black Axe, allegedly headquartered in Nigeria, runs “turfs” that are governed by councils.

Members of these turfs — known as Axemen or Ayes — allegedly use various digital platforms to find and interact with their victims.

The Cape Town turf is alleged to have a CEO, treasurer, secretary, and security officer, and collated financial reports annually.

Each alleged scammer used multiple aliases and additional measures to increase victims’ trust in them.

“The co-conspirators often used aliases not only of the purported love interest of a victim, but also of other people involved in that person’s life, including a purported child, a business partner, or a friend, to bolster the perceived legitimacy of the stories portrayed,” said the FBI.

“The co-conspirators also utilized the financial accounts of other victims to conceal and disguise the illegally obtained funds.”

The accused are as follows: