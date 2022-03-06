Russia-targeted cyberattacks potential threat to South Africa

Cybersecurity experts warn that even though recent spates of cyberattacks are targeted at Russia, it could affect other countries — including South Africa.

Stellenbosch University head of information security, Professor Bruce Watson, explained to City Press that cyberweapons targeted at Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine could easily attack South Africa too.

“A cyberweapon is a blunt instrument, and it’s very difficult to refine it in such a way that it’s aimed at only one specific target,” said Watson.

“It attacks indiscriminately and can destroy everything in its path.”

He added that South Africa could also be targeted directly if “hacktivists” believe the South African government’s stance on the Russia/Ukraine conflict is not satisfactory.

This threat was exacerbated when South Africa abstained from voting in the United Nations resolution reprimanding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We’re between the devil and the deep blue sea because we’re part of Brics,” said Watson.

Global cybersecurity group Orange Cyberdefence noted that South African organisations should be particularly cognizant of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

“DDoS attacks are common tactics among hacktivists, country hackers, and cybercriminals because they’re relatively easy to deploy,” Watson agreed.

Russian hackers, in particular, are commonly associated with large international DDoS attacks.

Despite this reputation, the Institute of Race Relations’ Nicholas Lorimer has cast doubt on Russia’s capabilities in cyberwarfare.

“Where are they? The evidence of cyberactivity we’re seeing now is attacks on Russian and pro-Russian websites, and the propaganda’s in favour of Ukraine and the West,” said Lorimer.

“The Russian cyberarmy doesn’t appear to be on the battlefield yet — that is, if it really exists.”

Cyberattacks so far

Pro-Ukraine techies have already executed several notable attacks on Russia.

The office of Vladimir Putin’s website was taken down in late February and was still inaccessible at publication time.

Additionally, on 27 February, websites connected to Belarus’ train network went offline. A hacker group called The Cyber Partisans claimed responsibility for the hack, which even managed to bring some of the country’s trains to a halt.

However, pro-Russia attacks have also been documented, including destructive software found to be circulating in Ukraine. This software targeted state facilities and one financial institution.

Facebook has also found and disabled a network that spread Kremlin-friendly disinformation that targeted Ukraine.

