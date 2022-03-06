Former heavyweight champion arrested over R4.6 million in suspicious copper

Former South African heavyweight boxing champion Pierre Coetzer and business partner Pieter Venter handed themselves in at the Hawks office in Krugersdorp this week.

Their arrest comes after an employee, Vernon Michael van der Mescht (56), was captured in February at their business premises in Randfontein and a truck loaded with copper blisters impounded.

Mescht was released on R5,000 bail, the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday.

Coetzer (60) and Venter (50) were charged with contravening the Second-Hand Goods Act and the National Environmental Act.

The Randfontein Regional court granted both men R5,000 bail on Wednesday, 2 March.

According to the Hawks, Coetzer and Venter are the owners of P&P Commodities, which was the subject of an operation conducted during November last year.

Authorities received information that the company was operating and melting copper without a second-hand goods permit, foundry or refinery license, combustion license, or any other environmental permit or licences.

The Hawks said the business was closed down and copper operations halted pending their approval for a valid environmental permit.

During this period, the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development served Coetzer and Venter with a non-compliance notice.

Earlier this year, Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Krugersdorp received intelligence that P&P Commodities was back in business, and had been in operation for about two weeks.

On 7 February 2022, the Hawks, Randfontein Designated Second-Hand Goods officer, and the West Rand District Municipality Environmental Department pounced on Mescht, who was allegedly loading copper blisters into a truck for distribution in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The investigation team confiscated 42 copper blisters worth approximately R4.6 million.

Coetzer’s legal representative, Nardus Grové, told Rapport that it was all a misunderstanding as they do not deal in copper at all.

However, he admitted that his clients smelt copper for other scrap-metal dealers.

Grové reportedly argued that since P&P Commodities is not a dealer, the government can’t force a second-hand goods permit and smelting licence on them.

He said he made representations to the senior state prosecutor to drop the charges against Coetzer and Venter.

Coetzer and Venter are expected back in court on 16 March 2022, where their co-accused, Mescht, will join them.

South Africa has been struggling with copper cable theft, and the government intends to make it mandatory for all metal traders to get licenses and prevent them from dealing in cash.

Traders will also be required to conduct due diligence on their customers and track the origins of their products.

National Treasury published the government’s intentions to change South Africa’s scrap-metal regulations in its annual budget review.

Thieves target copper cables from rail, power, and telecommunications lines, causing extended disruptions in services.