Nespresso data leak in South Africa

South African Nespresso distributor Top Coffee has sent a notice to clients informing them that their names, phone numbers, and email addresses may have been leaked.

According to the notice, the personal information may have been temporarily exposed through a third-party supplier.

The distributor doesn’t believe that any customer financial information was exposed.

“Please be reassured that this issue has been immediately fixed and your personal data is fully protected,” the Nespresso distributor stated.

“Additionally, there are no reports that any of the data has been misused as a result of this incident.”

MyBroadband contacted Nestlé and Nespresso representatives for more details, and a spokesperson for Nespresso said that they sincerely regret the unfortunate situation.

“We are investigating how this occurred to ensure it does not happen again,” they stated.

“Nespresso does everything possible to safeguard its customers’ personal data at all times. We adhere to the strict standards of security and confidentiality when processing data and fully comply with internationally recognised standards of privacy protection.”

The spokesperson said they confirmed the incident on 27 February 2022, and have already informed the Information Regulation in South Africa.