Food delivery app data leak exposed data of Russian secret police

A data leak from Russian food delivery service Yandex Food has reportedly exposed personal information relating to members of Russia’s secret police.

According to Bellingcat, data exposed by the leak includes delivery addresses, contact details, names, and delivery instructions. Reuters reported that the breach affected approximately 58,000 Yandex Food users.

Russian secret police members even ordered food using their official email addresses in some instances.

Yandex itself initially reported on the data leak in early March, blaming one of its employees for the data leak.

The Russian communications regulator — Roskomnadzor — has threatened to charge Yandex Food 100,000 rubles (R17,600) and has tried hard to stem the spread of the leaked data.

As a result of the leak, Bellingcat — a Dutch investigative journalism group — could access a wealth of data, including information relating to an individual linked with the poisoning of Russia of the Future leader, Alexei Navalny.

According to Bellingcat, it identified the name of someone who was in contact with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to plan the poisoning.

The individual signed up for Yandex Food using their official email address, allowing Bellingcat to determine their identity further.

A post on Twitter from Lyubov Sobol — a Russian politician and Navalny supporter — revealed that the data leak had also exposed data relating to Vladimir Putin’s former mistress and their “secret daughter”.

“Thanks to the leaked Yandex database, another apartment of Putin’s ex-mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh was found,” Sobol wrote.

“That’s where their daughter Luiza Rozova ordered her meals. The apartment is 400 m², worth about 170 million rubles (~$1.98 million) [R30 million]!”

According to a New York Times report, Luiza Rozova was revealed as Vladimir Putin’s daughter in February 2021. She was 17 years old at the time.