Video shows hapless robbers fail attempted Takealot hit

A video posted on social media appears to show a robbery at a Takealot Pickup Point in Johannesburg going wrong very quickly.

The CCTV footage, shared by well-known civil activist Yusuf Abramjee, starts with a white Audi SUV entering the depot’s gates just as a courier leaves on his motorcycle at around 22:00 on 4 April 2022.

Four people alight from the car and first seem to try and open one of the building’s doors. At least two of them appear to be armed, one with a handgun and another with a rifle.

However, three of the robbers soon have to scramble back to the entrance to stop the electric gate from closing and trapping them inside.

The fourth member of the gang then reverses the car into the line of sight of the gate’s beams so that it would remain open, after which two of the suspects again try and look for an access point to the building.

Moments later, what appears to be a private security car can be seen with its lights on, driving past the building and stopping a few metres down the road.

The would-be robbers return to the SUV and drive off, seemingly alerted of the security car’s arrival.

While Takealot had not responded to MyBroadband’s query for confirmation of the incident, there were several indications that the location in the video was indeed a Takealot Pickup Point.

Aside from the courier who left the scene early in the video with a blue storage compartment on his motorcycle, two delivery tuk-tuks could be seen in the parking, one of which appears to have Takealot’s distinctive blue branding.

Abramjee’s caption also said the robbery had taken place at a business in Planet Avenue, Crown Mines, Johannesburg.

A quick perusal of Takealot’s list of Pickup Points revealed its Fordsburg location was at 32 Planet Avenue in Crown, Johannesburg.

Images of the Pickup Point on Google Streetview show a back and palisade fence closely resembling the CCTV footage.

There also appears to be a section of grey tiling on the building, which can be seen in the video.