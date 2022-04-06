Vodacom launches panic button watch for R499

Mobile network operator Vodacom has launched the Linea Watch, a digital wristwatch featuring a built-in panic button.

The watch comes standard with an embedded Vodacom Smart SIM to enable connectivity.

Pressing its panic button will send an SMS to five pre-determined trusted contacts with a date, time and a live GPS location link that can be monitored for 30 minutes.

Vodacom said the watch aimed to empower people who might be unable to speak for themselves.

These could include an elderly person who might have taken a fall and cannot reach their mobile device to call emergency services, or a victim of gender-based violence in potential danger.

“We are excited to add an additional line of defence, and keep our customers connected to help with a simple touch of a button,” said Vodacom consumer business chief officer Jorge Mendes.

“This smart product demonstrates how technology can be used to request and receive assistance in an emergency, even when a mobile phone is out of reach.”

The watch features a simple rectangular design with a black body and black wristband.

To set the list of trusted contacts, the user connects the watch to the Linea+ app, available from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Vodacom says the Linea’s 500mAh battery boasts 48 to 72 hours on a single charge, with a standby time of roughly 56 hours.

To recharge the device, the Linea’s box includes a 4-point magnetic charger connected to a standard USB Type-A cable.

The watch has an IP65 waterproof rating, meaning it should be protected against splashes.

The Linea is available online and in Vodacom stores for R499, with no monthly payments to access the service.

Below are the specifications of the Linea Watch.